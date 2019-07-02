Home
DAVID MAXWELL BENNETT Passed away 29th June 2019 Aged 87 years. Late of Dubbo & Formerly of Bilpin. Dearly loved husband of May. Loving father of Ruth, Greg, John (dec), Bruce, Bronwyn, Wendy, Jane & their families. A graveside funeral service will be held for David in the Western Districts Memorial Park Boothenba Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.00am Thursday 4th July 2019 followed by a memorial service in the Presbyterian Church, Douglas Mawson Rd, Dubbo at 11.00am. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on July 2, 2019
