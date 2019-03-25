|
MR DARBY NEALE Late of Dubbo and formerly of Brewarrina Passed away 21st March, 2019 Aged 84 years Loved husband of Marlene. Loving father of Cheryl, Wayne & Kerry. Loved father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather of his family. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Darby's funeral service to be held at St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Thursday 28th March 2019 commencing at 11am followed by a private Cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 25, 2019