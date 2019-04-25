Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Craige SHIPP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craige SHIPP


1971 - 1990 In Memoriam Condolences
Craige SHIPP In Memoriam
In Memory

Of our darling Son and Brother

Craige Mervyn Shipp

12/5/1971 - 25/4/1990

Aged 18 years

Until we meet again, all our love

Dad, Mum, Grahame, Merv,

Janelle and their families

A Thousand times we've needed you

A Thousand time we've cried

The part that hurt us most of all

We never got to say goodbye

For those who have someone so dear

Love him while you may

For our's was taken from us

And we miss him more and more

So sadly missed

Until we meet again, all our love

Dad, Mum, Grahame, Merv,

Janelle and their families
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.