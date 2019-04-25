|
|
In Memory
Of our darling Son and Brother
Craige Mervyn Shipp
12/5/1971 - 25/4/1990
Aged 18 years
Until we meet again, all our love
Dad, Mum, Grahame, Merv,
Janelle and their families
A Thousand times we've needed you
A Thousand time we've cried
The part that hurt us most of all
We never got to say goodbye
For those who have someone so dear
Love him while you may
For our's was taken from us
And we miss him more and more
So sadly missed
Until we meet again, all our love
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 25, 2019