Colin Stanley Newton Passed away 3rd March 2019 Aged 89 Years Late of Sydney & formerly of Dubbo, Cobar NSW & Shepparton district VIC. Dearly loved husband of Mary (dec.) Loving father of Ross (dec.), Peter, Sandra & Heather. Father-in-law of Anne, Lynette, Emmanuel & Ian. Adored grandpa of his 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Colin's funeral service will be held at St. Andrews Uniting Church, Curtain St, Dookie Vic commencing at 1:00pm Friday 15th March 2019, followed by a joint burial of Colin with Mary, who wished to be laid to rest together at Pine Lodge Cemetery, 1600 Midland Highway, Shepparton East, Vic alongside their beloved Broken River. We little knew that Sunday, God was going to call your name. In life we loved you dearly, In death we do the same. It broke our hearts to lose you, You did not go alone. For part of us went with you, The night God called you home. Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as God calls us one by one, The chain will link again. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: Kittle Bros 7986 Melbourne Road, South Shepparton, Vic 3631 Tel 03 5821 2108 Published in Narromine News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary