CHRISTOPHER GORDON NICOLSON "CHRIS" Passed away 8th April 2019 Aged 67 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loving father & father-in-law of Geoffrey & Lynelle, Douglas, Olivia & Christopher and Juliet. Adored Pa of his 9 grandchildren. Dear brother of Stephen, Katharine, Richard and their families. Chris' cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium, 1 Moffatt Drive, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm, Wednesday 1st May 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Black Dog Institute would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 26, 2019