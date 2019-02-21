Home
CHARLES MERVYN COX Better known as Charlie Cox Late of Dubbo Passed 19th February 2019 Aged 66 years Beloved husband of Cheryl. Loving father of Stacey and Jonathan, father-in-law of Connie and grandfather of Jack. Brother of Archie (Dec) and his sister Jane. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Charlie's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Monday 25th February, 2019 commencing at 11am followed by a Private Cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
