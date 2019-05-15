Home
CATHERINE JOSEPHINE DUFFY Passed away 14th May 2019 Aged 85 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Michael (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of David, Stephen, Robert, Timothy, Christopher, Andrew, Michael, Thomas, John & their families. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother. Adored sister. A requiem mass to celebrate Catherine's life will be held in St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo commencing at 11.30am Saturday 18th May 2019 followed by a private family burial. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au



Published in Narromine News on May 15, 2019
