|
|
CARMEL RAE HULL Passed away 15th February 2019 Aged 79 years. Late of Dubbo & formerly of Bourke. Dearly loved wife of John. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Bob (dec) & Kristy, Mark & Marianne and Jennie. Cherished Nan of Luke (dec), Matt, Emma, Thomas, Brittany, April, Kate, Nate and Alice. Great Nan of Mia and Lexie. Carmel's funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Thursday 21st February 2019 followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 18, 2019