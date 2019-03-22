|
Mr Brian Joseph Purcell Late of Dubbo Formerly of Young & Junee Passed away 7th March 2019 Aged 67 years Loving son of Joe & Mary (both Dec.). Loving former husband of Carmel Purcell. Loving father of Lisa, Michael, Libby, Kellie, Joseph, Gab and Ang. Loving father-in-law, grandfather, brother and uncle to his family. Brian's funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Friday, 29th March 2019 commencing at 2pm followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 22, 2019