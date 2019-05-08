|
MR BRIAN ANTHONY EMERY Late of Dubbo Passed away on 4th May 2019 Aged 80 years Dearly beloved husband of Barbara. Loving father & father-in-law of Kerrie-Anne & Michael, Kim, Tracey & Peter and Toni & Rick. Cherished "Poppa" of his grandchildren, great grandchildren & great great grandchild. A fond brother of Valerie (Deceased), Cecily, John (Deceased), Anne-Marie and Danny (Deceased). Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Brian's funeral service to be held at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Brisbane Street, Dubbo on Friday 10th May 2019 commencing at 2pm followed by interment in the New Dubbo Cemetery, Dunedoo Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes donations to Palliative Care Dubbo would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News from May 8 to May 10, 2019