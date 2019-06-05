|
HADDON Brian Andrew Late of Port Macquarie and formerly Narromine. Much loved Son of Carolyn, Step-Son of Alan. Brother and Brother-in-Law of Leith & Jennifer. Much loved Uncle of Brodie & Brittney.
'Aged 50 Years'
The relatives and friends of Brian are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate his life on Friday 7th June, 2019 at the Uniting Church, Sherwood Road, Port Macquarie commencing at 11.00 am.
Thence for Private Cremation.
In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Renal Unit at Port Macquarie Base Hospital would be appreciated and a donation bowl will be available at the Church.
Published in Narromine News on June 5, 2019
