BRETT PATRICK CHEETHAM Passed away on Sunday 16th June 2019 at Greenslopes Hospital QLD, after a 2 year battle with pancreatic cancer. Late Ipswich QLD formerly of Dubbo Loving son of Max & Joanne Cheetham. Husband to Daneca. Father to Jared, Jacinta and William. Brother to Drew, Joel, Adam and Erin and Da (grandfather) to Rhys Cheetham. Brett has been greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all those who have loved and known him. Brett will be farewelled on Wednesday 19th June2019 at 11am at the St Mary's Cathedral, Elizabeth Street, Ipswich, QLD. All who wish to pay their respects are most welcome to attend. Afterwards, we will gather informally at Brothers Leagues Club, Wildey Street, Raceview QLD. (A function room has been booked.) Donations in lieu of flowers to: Pancreatic Cancer Organisation/Pancare Foundation: https://www.pancare.org.au
Published in Narromine News on June 19, 2019