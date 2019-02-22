|
|
BRADLEY NORMAN SOPER "Brad" Passed away 17th February 2019 Aged 34 years. Late of Sydney & formerly of Dubbo. Greatly loved and adored son of Ray and Pam Soper. Loving brother & brother-in-law to Jason and Louise, Leanne and Matt. Loving Uncle to Blake, Jemma and William. A great mate & mentor to many. Brad's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Wednesday 27th February 2019. In lieu of floral tributes donations to CanTeen Australia would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral directors at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Feb. 22, 2019