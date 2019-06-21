|
BETTY LAURA TAYLOR Passed away 19th June 2019 Aged 89 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Ron (dec). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Lorraine & Ed, John & Corrie, Anne & Graeme, Paul & Celia. Cherished grandmother of Kellie, Mark, Kathryn, Matthew, Brooke, Rachael, Jordan and Jacob. Adored great grandmother to her 6 great grandchildren. Loving sister to June (dec) and her family. A requiem mass to celebrate Betty's life will be held in St Laurence's Catholic Church, Tamworth Street, Dubbo commencing at 2.00pm Tuesday 25th June 2019 followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from June 21 to June 24, 2019