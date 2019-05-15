Home
MRS BERYL RAE BRIGDEN Late of Dubbo Formerly of Warren Passed away on 11th May 2019 Aged 82 years Dearly beloved wife of Eric (Deceased). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Debbie & Peter Dunn, Dennis & Glenda Brigden and Louise & Kevin Sayers. Cherished "Grandma" of her grandchildren & great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Mrs Brigden's funeral service to be held in the Chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Thursday 16th May 2019 commencing at 11am Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on May 15, 2019
