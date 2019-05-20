Home
Mrs Barbara Ellen McKay Late of Dubbo, formerly of Warren and Bourke Passed away 14th May 2019 Aged 62 years Dearly loved wife of Ken Loving mother and mother-in-law of Grant & Tayy and Luke & Cil. Adored "Short Nan" to Tikea, Amarli, Isabella and Charlee. Mrs McKay's funeral service will be held in the chapel of Western Districts Memorial Park Crematorium, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 24th May 2019 commencing at 2pm. The family have requested that pink or orange colours be worn. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to the Breast Cancer Council and the Leukemia Foundation would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on May 20, 2019
