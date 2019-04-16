|
BARBARA JOAN MARTIN Passed away 12th April 2019 Aged 76 years. Late of Dubbo and formerly of Wellington. Loving mother & mother-in-law of Mark & Jodi, Tim & Ginny, Wayne & Janeen, Alison & Richard. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunty to her family. A Requiem Mass celebrating Barbara's life will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Warne Street, Wellington commencing at 11.00am Wednesday 17th April 2019 followed by a private cremation. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News on Apr. 16, 2019