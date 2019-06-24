|
BARBARA CHERRILL BURTON Passed away 19th June 2019 Aged 71 years. Late of Dubbo. Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mother & mother-in-law of John, Sharee & Richard, Vera-Jean & Trevor. Cherished & adored Nan of Stacey, Blake, Cameron, Adrian, Brooke, Caitlin, Trent, Taylor, Ashleigh, Adam, April and Willow. Great Nan of Benjamin, Tai, Hagan, Elena, Braxton, Alejandro (Alex Jnr). Sister of Harley (dec), Freddy and Michael (dec). Barbara's cremation service will be held in the Chapel of the Dubbo City Crematorium corner of Moffatt Drive & Yarrandale Road, Dubbo commencing at 10.30am Saturday 29th June 2019. Funeral arrangements are in the care of: "Our family caring for your family" 02 6881 8988 www.abbeyfuneralhome.com.au
Published in Narromine News from June 24 to June 25, 2019