RYAN, Anthony Patrick (Tony) - 24th April 2019. Late of Braidwood, formerly of Murrumbateman. Suffered a courageous battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. Loving husband if Cilla. Devoted father of Bridie, Eris, Gabrielle and Ellen. Dear father-in-law of Vanessa, Jack and Danny. Cherished Pappi of Meeka, Airlie, Madison, Elias and Isabelle. Loved son of Paula Ryan, John Ryan (dec) and Chris Smith. Brother and brother-in-law of Mick & Bev, Tim & Nicky and Sally & John. Much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews 'Forever In Our Hearts' Tony's family and friends are invited to attend his Prayers of Christian Burial commencing at 11-00am, Friday 3rd May 2019 at St Bedes Catholic Church, Lascelles Street, Braidwood. Interment will follow at the Braidwood Cemetery, Braidwood. By request, in lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia would be greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in Narromine News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019