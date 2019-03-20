|
ANN MAREE WOOD Late of Wellington Passed away 13th February, 2019 Aged 53 years Dearly loved daughter of Ernest and Margaret Parkes (Deceased). Dearly loved mother of Sophia Wood. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Ann's funeral service to be held at Western Districts Memorial Park Chapel, Boothenba Road, Dubbo on Friday 22nd March 2019 commencing at 2pm. Funeral arrangements are in the caring hands of W. Larcombe & Son Dubbo's Premier Funeral Home FDA Approved (02) 6882 3199
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 20, 2019