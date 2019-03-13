Home
Amos Leslie and Jean Dorothy KELLY

Mr Amos Leslie Kelly "Les" Late of Balladoran Passed away 4th March 2019 Aged 91 years Mrs Jean Dorothy Kelly "Dolly" Late of Balladoran Passed away 10th March 2019 Aged 83 years Loving parents of Lesley & Bill, Nettie & Graham, Chris & Bernard, James & Chris and Lindsay & Selina. Cherished grandparents of their 9 grandchildren and great-grandparents of their 7 great-grandchildren. A joint funeral service for Les & Jean will be held in St Andrew's Chapel, Wingewarra Street, Dubbo on Saturday 16th March 2019 commencing at 10am followed by interment in the Western Districts Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Boothenba Road, Dubbo. In lieu of floral tributes, donations to Dementia Australia would be appreciated and may be left with the funeral director at the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Shakespeare Funerals a trusted part of the community for over 100 years. Phone 6882 2434
Published in Narromine News on Mar. 13, 2019
